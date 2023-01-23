Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Rises By 6.1%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 2,717,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,766,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 2,717,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,766,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 61,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,154,147.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,280,987 shares of company stock worth $9,769,580. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 378.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in GoHealth by 302.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $38,000.

GOCO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. 37,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,131. The company has a market cap of $303.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $43.80.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by ($0.15). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $133.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

