Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expands By 5.9%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTN. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 85,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,745. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Up 3.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTN traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 989,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.81.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.70 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

