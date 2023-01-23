Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Drops By 13.2%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Green Dot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 144,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $894.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

