Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Rises By 8.4%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 42,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $926,333.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,353.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 14,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $320,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,824.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 42,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $926,333.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,353.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.92. 259,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,007. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. As a group, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

