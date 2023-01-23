Short Interest in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Decreases By 12.6%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hilltop Price Performance

Hilltop stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 190,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $8,184,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 169,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.