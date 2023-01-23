Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Increases By 12.9%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 296,400 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 496,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
