Short Interest in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Increases By 9.4%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.