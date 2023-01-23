Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Declines By 11.8%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.58. 940,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,493. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

