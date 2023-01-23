Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

