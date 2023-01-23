Sierra Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

