Sierra Capital LLC Sells 245 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

