Sierra Capital LLC Sells 683 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $86.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

