SingularityNET Market Capitalization Tops $222.72 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $222.72 million and $86.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00223269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002838 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18392456 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $79,654,428.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.