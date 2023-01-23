Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 722,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after buying an additional 298,348 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Incyte by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 135,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Incyte by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $83.11. 245,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

