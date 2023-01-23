Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up 3.6% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Baxter International by 56.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 179,001 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 158,284 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Stock Up 2.0 %

Baxter International stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.75. 2,085,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

