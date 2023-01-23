Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 3.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $109,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,045,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.84. 359,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.16 and a 200-day moving average of $363.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

