Smart Block Chain City Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $520.44 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $297.05 million and $520.44 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Smart Block Chain City

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

