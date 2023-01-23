Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,734 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

