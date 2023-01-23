Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,975 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 0.5% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vertiv by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 179,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,584. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.