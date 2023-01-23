Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,477,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

