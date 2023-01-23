Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $412.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.57 and a 200-day moving average of $382.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

