Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,706. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

