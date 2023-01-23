Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,633,064. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

