Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $627,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 68,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 800,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 86.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.57. 1,118,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

