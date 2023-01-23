Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 223,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average is $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $380.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.