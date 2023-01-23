Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.14. 5,821,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,317,970. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

