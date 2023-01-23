Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Southwest Georgia Financial Stock Performance

Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Georgia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Georgia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.