Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LOV opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

