SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.13. 2,037,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

