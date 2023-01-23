SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,025 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

