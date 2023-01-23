SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 0.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $85.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.