Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 182,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,907. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Spire has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.97 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

