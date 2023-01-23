Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

SAVE stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

