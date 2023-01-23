Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $97.91

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.91, but opened at $102.39. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $101.36, with a volume of 1,120,877 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.