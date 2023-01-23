Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Holdings Increased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 5.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEF. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,845,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,048,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,595,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 917,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 825,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.38. 210,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,870. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.