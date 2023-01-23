Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 164,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 56.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,380,000 after buying an additional 293,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.21. 580,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

