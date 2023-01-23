Starbucks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 325,723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 397% compared to the average volume of 65,500 call options.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.46. 2,732,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

