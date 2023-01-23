Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.56 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Status has a market cap of $104.42 million and $6.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00222974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,922,406,234 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,958,121.1360493 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02558535 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,661,414.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.