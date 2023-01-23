Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $69.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.65.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 251,177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 338,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.



