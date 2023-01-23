Stifel Nicolaus Raises Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target to C$0.95

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE USA remained flat at C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,016. The company has a market cap of C$166.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.66.

About Americas Silver

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.