Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January 23rd (AAU, ADXS, ATTO, AXR, BRN, BSQR, CFRX, CPSH, DGX, ENZ)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 23rd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX). They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

