Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January 23rd (AAU, ADXS, ATTO, AXR, BRN, BSQR, CFRX, CPSH, DGX, ENZ)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 23rd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX). They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

