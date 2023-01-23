StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 118.42% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.