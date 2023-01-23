StockNews.com Downgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in América Móvil by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in América Móvil by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

