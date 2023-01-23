StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

SeaSpine Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $9.54 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaSpine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

As of January 4, 2023, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was acquired by Orthofix Medical Inc SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally.

