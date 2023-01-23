StockNews.com Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.71.

EXLS opened at $169.36 on Friday. ExlService has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average is $169.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,035 shares of company stock worth $1,806,792 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 5,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

