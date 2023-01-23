Strategic Value Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Strategic Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,922 shares during the quarter. SilverBow Resources makes up 17.1% of Strategic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Value Partners LLC owned approximately 22.66% of SilverBow Resources worth $110,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

SBOW stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,483. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.07 million. Analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

