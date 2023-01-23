Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at Cormark

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by analysts at Cormark from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.25.

TSE SLF traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$65.58. The company had a trading volume of 248,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,887. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

