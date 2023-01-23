Sweat Economy Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.64 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $51.64 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,116,516,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,775,814,645 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

