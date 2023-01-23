Sweat Economy Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.70 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $52.94 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,117,852,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,777,676,054 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

