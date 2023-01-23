Swipe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $138.54 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $138.54 million and $14.95 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00414964 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.83 or 0.29127434 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00593833 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 552,426,441 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

